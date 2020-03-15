Microsoft Surface ANC Headphones drop to a new low at $200 (Save $150)

Microsoft is currently offering its Surface Headphones for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, which you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer saves you over 42%, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Sporting active noise cancellation, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones come equipped with up to 18-hours of battery life per charge. That way you’ll be able to make it through flights and more without suffering through distracting ambient sounds. Built-in playback controls make it easy to adjust volume, change tracks, and the like without digging your phone out of your pocket. There’s also a sleek, matte grey design and “crisp, clear audio” ensures you don’t miss a beat from music or dialog in films and shows. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $35 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build or audio quality as with the option from Microsoft, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

If you’re looking to cut the cord on noise cancelling headphones, on Friday Sennheiser just unveiled its new Momentum 2 earbuds, which rock ANC alongside a true wireless design.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

From your doorstep to your office, on the train or in the air, listen in comfort and style all day. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with rich, clear audio and adjustable noise cancellation. And use your voice to get more done with your hands free. Just ask Microsoft Cortana¹ to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

