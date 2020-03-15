Amazon slashes prices on Worx PowerShare electric lawn tools and more from $44

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Worx PowerShare electric lawn care tools and more priced from $44 shipped. One standout amongst today’s sale is on the WORX 40V Power Share 17-inch Lawn Mower for $209.99. Down from $280, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This 17-inch mower has a 2-in-1 design that mulches, bags, and rear discharges based on what’s best for your lawn. It can cut up to 1/8 of an acre per charge and alongside the mower itself, you’ll get two 20V batteries for a cord-free experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 105 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s electric tool sale from Amazon, where you’ll find additional discounts on Worx PowerShare mowers, hedge clippers, trimmers, and more priced from $44. Or if that’s not enough, you’ll surely want to swing by our Home Goods guide for even more.

WORX 40V Power Share Lawn Mower features:

The 17 inches Mower includes 2 removable 20V 4; 0Ah batteries that delivers 40V power and performance. Patented intellicut provides additional torque on demand and the ability to conserve battery when desired. Premium 2 in 1 design that mulches, bags and rear discharges and includes a quick single lever cutting Height adjustment.. Grass bag features a full indicator and over sized carry handle for easy disposal.

