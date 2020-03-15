Amazon slashes prices on Worx PowerShare electric lawn tools and more from $44

- Mar. 15th 2020 9:02 am ET

From $44
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Worx PowerShare electric lawn care tools and more priced from $44 shipped. One standout amongst today’s sale is on the WORX 40V Power Share 17-inch Lawn Mower for $209.99. Down from $280, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This 17-inch mower has a 2-in-1 design that mulches, bags, and rear discharges based on what’s best for your lawn. It can cut up to 1/8 of an acre per charge and alongside the mower itself, you’ll get two 20V batteries for a cord-free experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 105 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s electric tool sale from Amazon, where you’ll find additional discounts on Worx PowerShare mowers, hedge clippers, trimmers, and more priced from $44. Or if that’s not enough, you’ll surely want to swing by our Home Goods guide for even more.

WORX 40V Power Share Lawn Mower features:

The 17 inches Mower includes 2 removable 20V 4; 0Ah batteries that delivers 40V power and performance. Patented intellicut provides additional torque on demand and the ability to conserve battery when desired. Premium 2 in 1 design that mulches, bags and rear discharges and includes a quick single lever cutting Height adjustment.. Grass bag features a full indicator and over sized carry handle for easy disposal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $44
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Worx

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go