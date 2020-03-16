Canon’s latest refurb sale discounts top-rated DSLRs: T6 kit $288 (Orig. $549), more

Canon is back with a fresh refurbished sale today, highlighted by its EOS Rebel T6 DSLR with 18-55 and 75-300mm lenses for $288. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, this bundle with a single lens usually goes for around $400 in new condition at Amazon. It originally sold for $549. Ships with a 18-megapixel CMOS sensor and Digic 4+ image processor. The ISO tops out at 12,800 and the T6 will be able to capture 3fps in continuous shooting mode. Videographers will be able to record in full 1080p HD at up to 30fps or 720p at 60fps. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase. More below.

Another standout is the EOS Rebel SL2 with 18-55mm lens for $503.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $600 in new condition. Features include a 24.2 megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, dual pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection and a vary-angle LCD touch screen plus built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of Canon’s big refurb sale on this landing page, where deals on lenses, printers, and other mainstays can be found. Canon famously offers one of the best refurbished programs out there, with a full 1-year warranty across the board and a promise of “comprehensive quality assurance inspections, replacing any needed parts with genuine equipment.” Learn more here.

Canon Rebel T6 features:

18.0 Megapixel CMOS (APS C) image sensor and high performance DIGIC 4+ Image Processor for excellent speed and quality

ISO 100 6400 (expandable to H: 12800) for shooting from bright light to low light. Compatible with Eye Fi Cards. Multimedia cards (MMC) cannot be used

Built in Wi Fi and NFC connectivity provide easy sharing to compatible smart devices, select social media sites and the Canon Connect Station CS100 device

