Secure nearly 200 Gain flings! laundry detergent pacs for $31 + more from $16

Amazon is now offering 192-pack of Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs for $30.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on this listing page and put two of the 96-pack containers in your cart. Just remember to cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. This is a great opportunity to secure nearly 200 loads of clean laundry at well under the usual $43 price tag. This is the best price we can find right now as well. Compatible with regular and HE washers, these pacs feature aroma boost for up to “6-weeks of freshness” and will work in both cold and hot loads. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more laundry detergent deals.

While now might be a good time to be stocking up, if the 192-count above is overkill for you, we also spotted a deal on Gain’s Moonlight Breeze scent as well. After you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save, the 96-pack will drop down to $16.08 Prime shipped. That’s well under the regular $22+ price tag and is also the best we can find.

Lastly, throw a pair of these 96-pack Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs in your cart after opting for Subscribe & Save to redeem the $31.78 shipped price tag. These ones also usually sell in the $22 price range (or $44 for two), leaving you with plenty of savings and a whole lot of clean laundry. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers.

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more household essentials.

Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs:

Gain Flings and Tide Pods are America’s favorite laundry pacs.

2x the cleaning ingredients vs Gain Original Scent liquid laundry detergent.

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear.

50% more scent than Gain powder laundry detergent.

Regular and HE Washer compatible. Dissolves in hot and cold water.

