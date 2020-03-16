Kidde’s 3-story fire escape ladder is down to an all-time low: $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Kidde 3-Story Fire Escape Ladder with Anti-Slip Rungs for $30.24 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of around $50, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s during times of emergency that we wish we were more prepared. So, take that first step and prepare for any outcome when you pick up this 3-story tall emergency fire escape ladder. It has anti-slip rings that help ensure you’re safe as you climb down, and the 25-feet height is perfect for any home up to three stories tall. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you already have an emergency escape plan, it never hurts to add a spare fire extinguisher somewhere in your home. This model from First Alert is yours for under $20 Prime shipped and makes a fantastic addition to any emergency preparedness plan.

Expand your smart home with this deal that we found on the First Alert Onelink at $81. It shows smoke and CO levels within HomeKit and makes it super simple to keep your home safe in any emergency.

Kidde Fire Escape Ladder features:

Easy to use. Attaches quickly to most common windows

Flame resistant, durable and sturdy ladder

Strong and durable ladder tested to 1, 000 pounds

Tangle free design fast and easy to deploy with anti-slip rungs

No assembly or tools are required; 5-year

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!