Kidde’s 3-story fire escape ladder is down to an all-time low: $30 (Reg. $50)

- Mar. 16th 2020 8:03 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Kidde 3-Story Fire Escape Ladder with Anti-Slip Rungs for $30.24 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of around $50, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s during times of emergency that we wish we were more prepared. So, take that first step and prepare for any outcome when you pick up this 3-story tall emergency fire escape ladder. It has anti-slip rings that help ensure you’re safe as you climb down, and the 25-feet height is perfect for any home up to three stories tall. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you already have an emergency escape plan, it never hurts to add a spare fire extinguisher somewhere in your home. This model from First Alert is yours for under $20 Prime shipped and makes a fantastic addition to any emergency preparedness plan.

Expand your smart home with this deal that we found on the First Alert Onelink at $81. It shows smoke and CO levels within HomeKit and makes it super simple to keep your home safe in any emergency.

Kidde Fire Escape Ladder features:

  • Easy to use. Attaches quickly to most common windows
  • Flame resistant, durable and sturdy ladder
  • Strong and durable ladder tested to 1, 000 pounds
  • Tangle free design fast and easy to deploy with anti-slip rungs
  • No assembly or tools are required; 5-year

