Polaroid’s Pop smartphone instant camera drops to new low at $100 (45% off)

Amazon offers the Polaroid Pop Digital Camera and Instant Photo Printer for $100 shipped. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, beats our previous mention by $25, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Best Buy still charges $200, for comparison. Polaroid Pop takes the instant camera concept and adds some 21st Century flair thanks to the inclusion of a 20MP sensor, 4-inch touchscreen display, and 128GB of microSD storage. There’s also a built-in printer, which can eject the classic 3.5- x 4.25-inch photos in less than a minute. Smartphone support is also included, allowing you to print photos after the fact as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 550 customers.

A perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, you’ll pay $20 for a 30-pack, though that’ll still leave you with plenty of cash left over from today’s deal. Or if you’d like to throw in some extra protection, Polaroid has a case designed specifically for Pop that comes in a variety of colors.

Or if you’d prefer to kick it old school and don’t mind ditching the more modern features, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 9 is a great alternative. Right now you’ll pay $50 at Amazon, supplying instant photos in a classic form-factor for 50% less.

Polaroid Pop features:

Produce photo keepsakes with this 20-megapixel Polaroid Pop instant digital camera. Its 3.97-inch touch screen display lets you frame images before printing them, and the instant photo printer function turns digital smartphone photos into 3.5 x 4.25-inch Polaroid-style prints. This Polaroid Pop instant digital camera has a microSD card that can store up to 128GB of photos and videos.

