Expand Plex with one of these Seagate 6TB HDDs, priced from $110 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal HDD for $139.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. If you run a Plex server, you know just how quickly a few hundred gigabytes can fill up. Thankfully today’s Amazon offer lets you add 6TB to a NAS device at a very respectable price. Seagate touts that its IronWolf drives deliver “less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, and increased file sharing performance.” Owners will receive a 3-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another discounted HDD.

We also spotted the Seagate BarraCuda 6TB Internal Hard Drive for $109.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Replacing an existing drive? If so, nabbing Nekteck USB-C Enclosure for $20 seems like a solid way to reinvest today’s savings. This way you’ll be able to use that older drive to store a photo library or perhaps expand the capacity of your favorite game console.

If you’re on the hunt for an external SSD, have a look at the deal we discovered on LaCie’s Rugged 500GB USB-C offering for $130. Typically fetching closer to $180, this deal lets you keep $50 in your pocket.

Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS features:

IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8 bay, multi user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance

Store more and work faster with a NAS optimized hard drive providing 6TB and cache of up to 256MB

Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file sharing performance, and much more

