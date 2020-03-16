Expand Plex with one of these Seagate 6TB HDDs, priced from $110 at Amazon

- Mar. 16th 2020 2:44 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal HDD for $139.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. If you run a Plex server, you know just how quickly a few hundred gigabytes can fill up. Thankfully today’s Amazon offer lets you add 6TB to a NAS device at a very respectable price. Seagate touts that its IronWolf drives deliver “less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, and increased file sharing performance.” Owners will receive a 3-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another discounted HDD.

We also spotted the Seagate BarraCuda 6TB Internal Hard Drive for $109.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Replacing an existing drive? If so, nabbing Nekteck USB-C Enclosure for $20 seems like a solid way to reinvest today’s savings. This way you’ll be able to use that older drive to store a photo library or perhaps expand the capacity of your favorite game console.

If you’re on the hunt for an external SSD, have a look at the deal we discovered on LaCie’s Rugged 500GB USB-C offering for $130. Typically fetching closer to $180, this deal lets you keep $50 in your pocket.

Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS features:

  • IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8 bay, multi user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance
  • Store more and work faster with a NAS optimized hard drive providing 6TB and cache of up to 256MB
  • Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file sharing performance, and much more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
seagate

seagate
Storage

About the Author