If you’re stuck inside right now, don’t fret. VUDU is following up its still-live bundle sale with a hefty week-long movie sale with around 300 titles discounts to some great prices. One standout is Ford v Ferrari, which just launched. You’ll find the title in 4K UHD at $12.99, which is down quite a bit from its regular going rate of $20 at Google Play. For comparison, Apple is matching the $13 price on iTunes right now. In this cinematic masterpiece, Matt Damon and Christian Bale take center stage to play out the age-old tale of Ford and Ferrari battling it out for first place at the 24-hour Le Mans in 1966, when Ford partnered with Carroll Shelby to make the Ford GT. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Not a car fan? Well, just head below for many more categories that are filled with must-watch movies while we all take a few days to stay inside. Want to find even more movies on sale than we list below? Head on over to VUDU’s landing page to view all 300 discounted titles.
Sci-Fi and action-filled adventures:
- Lord of the Rings 6-Film Collection: $59 (Reg. $85)
- Extended editions
- Lord of the Rings + The Hobbit
- Transformers 5-Movie Collection 4K: $50 (Reg. $63)
- Rampage/San Andreas 4K: $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Terminator Salvation 4K: $7 (Reg. $13) | Microsoft Store
- Taken: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Taken 2: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Taken 3: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Skyscraper 4K: $8 (Reg. $15)
- …and more…
Family-friendly movies:
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 4K: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Matilda: $10 (Reg. $13)
- Kung Fu Panda: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Shark Tale: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Pirates of the Caribbean Curse of the Black Pearl: $10 (Reg. $18)
- Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man’s Chest: $10 (Reg. $18)
- Pirates of the Caribbean At World’s End: $10 (Reg. $18)
- Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides: $10 (Reg. $20)
- …and more…
Thrilling and horrifying flicks:
- Midsommar 4K: $8 (Reg. $15+)
- A Quiet Place 4K: $13 (Reg. $17)
- Hereditary: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Also at Google Play
- Crawl: $1 rental (Reg. $6)
- Also at Amazon, Microsoft, Google Play
- …and more…
Superhero mania:
- Wonder Woman 4K: $8.50 (Reg. $15)
- Venom 4K: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Deadpool 2-Movie Collection 4K: $23 (Reg. $30+)
- …and more…
Star Wars collections:
- The Skywalker Saga 9-Movie Collection 4K: $100 (Reg. up to $225)
- Also at Google Play
- The Sequel Trilogy 4K: $40 (Reg. up to $75)
- Includes early access to The Rise of Skywalker
- …and more…
Drama masterpieces:
- Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood 4K: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Jojo Rabbit 4K: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Blinded by the Light 4K: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also at iTunes, Google Play
- The Upside: $10 (Reg. $15)
- …and more…
