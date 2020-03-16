Today only, save on meross outdoor smart plugs, light switches, more from $17

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of meross smart home accessories headlined by its Dual Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $16.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Usually selling for $22 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and matches the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Sporting two individually-controllable outlets, this outdoor smart plug is a great way to expand your setup onto a patio or other space; especially now that warmer weather is right around the corner. It works with both Alexa and Assistant, bringing voice control to the table alongside integrating with a companion smartphone app. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Other standouts from the sale:

Earlier this morning, we also spotted a 20% discount on Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt. Those looking to bring some Siri control into their setups will find this to be a solid option at $167, allowing you to unlock the front door via voice commands, the smartphone app, or built-in touchscreen.

meross Dual Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, simply use your voice command to control each individual socket. All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US. You can schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. Added benefit of saving energy when the plugged-in appliances are not needed or are left on by accident. Support sunrise a

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!