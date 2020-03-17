Add 66-feet of RGB LED lighting to your home for under $43 shipped (Reg. $65)

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 65.6-foot Remote Controlled RGB LED Light Strip for $42.89 shipped with the code OWOB42SI at checkout. Down from its regular rate of $66, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for a 66-foot RGB LED strip. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade an existing home theater with LED lighting or create an entirely new feel in your kitchen, this kit is perfect. It includes 65.6-feet of LED strip, which comes in the form of two 32.8-foot individual rolls. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you need RGB LED strips in a place that there’s no wall outlet to plug into? Well, we’ve got you covered. You can get Govee’s dual 6.56-feet RGB LED strips for $13 Prime shipped. This includes two strips that are around 6.5-feet in length and they run off a few batteries each, making it simple to put them just about anywhere.

Don’t forget to swing by our Smart Home guide. It’s full of other smart lighting deals, including this 3-pack of Wi-Fi switches at $50 shipped. But, the deals don’t stop there, so be sure to give the rest of the sales live right now a look if you’re trying to further your smart home right now.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

65.6ft Super-long Strip: Two rolls of 32.8ft LED light strips are long enough to reach around your entire room and light the whole place up

Vibrant RGB Colors Your Life: 20 Multiple colors, 9 vivid lighting modes (jump, fade, flash etc.) and several brightness levels of Govee LED strip lights offer you options for diverse situation uses

Set up in Seconds: With built-in upgraded pins, you are able to get rid of wrong-direction trouble

