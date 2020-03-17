Grow veggies at home, AeroGarden’s indoor Harvest 360 is now $80 (Reg. $130)

Today only, Woot is now offering the stainless steel AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 indoor garden for $79.95. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Currently starting from $143 from Amazon, this model is $130 at both Walmart and Home Depot right now. Today’s deal is within $5 of our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Become more self-sustainable by growing your own indoor herbs and veggies all year round. This stainless steel model looks great on the countertop and can support up to six plants at a time (up to 12-inches in height). Along with a 1-year warranty from Aerogrow, it ships with everything you need to get started including the 20 watt LED lights and six “endlessly fresh” gourmet herbs: Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, mint, and enough Miracle-Gro Plant Food “for a full season of growth.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

With today’s discount, the Harvest Elite 360 above is one of the most affordable Aerogrow gardens out there. It’s only a few bucks more than the $77 AeroGarden Sprout LED which can only grow three plants at once. But whichever model you go with, using your savings on AeroGarden seed pod kits for between $10 and $20 will give you several more options on what kind of plants to grow. You’ll find everything from wild lettuce and tomatoes, to kale and salsa kits, plus much more right here.

As always, our constantly updated Home Goods Guide is the place to be for deals on household essentials, and much more.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360:

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest Elite 360 will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest Elite 360 has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life.

