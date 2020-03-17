Keep your home safe with an Arlo Light at $66.50, its second-lowest price ever

Amazon is offering the Arlo Add-on Light for $66.74 shipped. With a list price of $130, and still fetching as much at Best Buy, this is just $1.50 above its all-time low price set back in late 2018. If you already have an Arlo security setup at home, this is a must-have addition. It hooks into your existing setup and allows you to easily illuminate near a camera for a better nighttime view. Plus, a well-lit property has a better chance of keeping intruders away. It’s entirely wireless and weatherproof, making it super simple to install. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the smart home functionality here and pick up this 2-pack of solar outdoor lights for just $20 Prime shipped. While they won’t tie in with your camera system, there’s no battery or plug-in power here because it uses the sun’s rays to recharge during the day.

Our Smart Home guide is full of other great deals today, but one that you should absolutely check out is the sale we’re tracking on Aqara’s HomeKit-enabled starter set. It’s down to $97.50, and it includes the hub, smart plug, door and window sensor, motion detector, and a mini switch.

Arlo Lights Smart Home Security Lights features:

Weather-Resistant: IP65-certified to work indoors or outdoors in the rain, sun, or chill

Rechargeable Battery: Convenient & long-lasting to take the expense out of security lighting

Smart Controls: Use the Arlo app to manage & automate your light from anywhere

Motion Detection Alerts: Get instant notifications sent to your smartphone or email

400 Lumens: Super bright LEDs brighten up outdoor

Fully Customizable: Make it flash on or off, change colors, adjust beam width & more

