Expand your gaming station with these laptops and desktops from $560

Newegg is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB at $579.99 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of $700, third-parties at Amazon charge around $675 for it right now and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the 4-core Ryzen 5 processor, this laptop is perfect for those looking to gain entry into PC gaming. Plus, it has the Radeon RX 560X GPU built-in to help make your gaming situation even better. The 256GB SSD is perfect for speedy access to your games and documents. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other PCs on sale:

Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop: $1,200 (Reg. $1,750) | Dell w/ code AWM15R1AFF 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB GTX 1660 Ti GPU

(Reg. $1,750) | Dell ASUS VivoBook S15 Laptop: $560 (Reg. $700) | Newegg 1.6GHz i5/8GB/256GB

(Reg. $700) | Newegg CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop: $650 (Reg. 900) | Best Buy 3.7GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/500GB RX 580 8GB GPU

(Reg. 900) | Best Buy

Looking for other ways to save on essential gaming gear? Well, we’ve got you covered. Our handy guide is constantly being updated with the latest sales from around the web, and right now you can save $35 on CORSAIR’s VOID Pro RGB Gaming Headset, which is now available for $45. We’ve also got Intel’s i5-9400F processor at $120, Microsoft’s ergonomic keyboard at $30, and more.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop features:

Quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with Radeon RX 560X Graphics

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6.5mm narrow bezel for up to 77% screen-to-body ratio

256 GB PCIe SSD, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 Home

Durable MIL-STD-810 military standard construction

Dual fans with anti-dust technology, Red-backlit keyboard rated for 20-million keystroke durability

Gigabit Wave 2 Wi-Fi 5, Up to 1.73 Gbps with 2×2 802.11ac

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!