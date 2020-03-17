Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack, Cole Haan, Home Depot, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale is major! Save extra 20% off Ray-Ban, Nike, more
- Orvis Spring Sale takes up to 50% off top styles of pullovers, jackets, more
- Joe’s New Balance offers hundreds of styles with prices under $40
- Reebok’s Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off regular priced items + 50% off clearance with code FAM
- Nordstrom is offering the men’s adidas Originals NMD_R1 Sneakers for $49 (Reg. $130)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers 25% off Honest Beauty makeup and face products from $7
- J.Crew Factory takes 40% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase
- GAP offers deals from $10 during its Pre-Spring Flash Sale: Jeans, t-shirts, more
- Cole Haan shoes up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale with deals from $40
- Rockport’s Spring Sale takes 30% off all outlet styles + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Ullo’s Wine Purifier + 2 Angstrom crystal glasses now $30 (Reg. up to $100)
- Grow veggies at home, AeroGarden’s indoor Harvest 360 is now $80 (Reg. $130)
- Home Depot cuts up to 50% off Milwaukee tools, priced from $80 (Today only)
- Save up to $250 on Cuisinart’s high-end Hurricane Pro Blender, now $150
- Gillette ProGlide with 4 blade refills within cents of all-time low at $10.50
