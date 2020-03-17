Save up to $250 on Cuisinart’s high-end Hurricane Pro Blender, now $150

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 3.5HP Hurricane Pro Blender (CBT-2000) for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $400 at places like Best Buy and Macy’s, while Home Depot has it around $290 right now. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and a drop of $140 from Amazon’s regular going rate. This blender will make the perfect smoothie thanks to its 3.5 horsepower motor. The 64-ounce jar has enough room to make smoothies or milkshakes for the entire family. Plus, the variable speed control makes it super simple to dial in the exact settings for whatever you’re making at that time. Rated 4/5 stars.

Want something designed for single-serve? Well, Ninja’s budget-friendly blender is a great option. At $50 shipped on Amazon, you save $100 over going with today’s lead deal. however, instead of getting a 64-ounce jar and a 3.5HP motor, you’ll get two 16-ounce cups and a 700W motor.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out this blender from BLACK+DECKER. It’s available for under $22.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers a 10-cup glass jar. Just keep in mind that this model isn’t nearly as powerful, nor as feature-packed as either blender mentioned above.

Cuisinart Hurricane Pro Blender features:

Powerful commercial-grade 3.5 peak Horsepower

Extra-large, 64-ounce BPA-free Tritan plastic jar with soft-grip handle

Exclusive BlendLogix operating technology and automatic load sensing

Variable speed control – 1,500 to 25,000 RPM, Turbo Boost to 30,000 for maximum blending power

Memory function – Adjust any preset time and the memory feature will save it until you change it

