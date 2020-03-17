GAP offers deals from $10 during its Pre-Spring Flash Sale: Jeans, t-shirts, more

GAP is offering up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code MARCH at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. The men’s Marled Henley Top is a standout from this sale. It’s currently on sale for $10 and originally was priced at $40. This top is a great style for spring weather and will pair with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike. It’s available in eight color options and rated 4.8/5 stars from GAP customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

If you’re looking for an Easter dress, the Eyelet Tie-Belt option is a stylish choice. The tie-belt waist is flattering as well as its long-sleeve design. It’s available in three fun color options and currently marked down to $38, which originally was priced at $80.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

