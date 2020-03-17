Gillette ProGlide with 4 blade refills within cents of all-time low at $10.50

Walmart is now offering the Gillette ProGlide Chill Men’s Razor Handle with 4 Blade Refills for $10.51 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Currently matched via Amazon. Regularly up to $23, today’s deal is within about $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring five anti-friction blades, this razor has built-in lubrication as well as cooling technology “for a refreshing sensation during the shave.” Along with the backside precision trimmer, it ships with four blade refills total and has FlexBall technology that nicely glides across the contours on your face. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, there really aren’t very many comparable options for less out there. Both the Gillette ProGlide Men’s Razor and the Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide are listed at about $10 right now. But you can save slightly more on the standard Gillette Fusion5 which is currently listed at under $8 or $7.50 with Subscribe & Save. It only ships with a pair of blade refills compared to the four you’ll receive in today’s lead deal, but this one also carries even better ratings at 4+ stars from over 1,000.

Gillette ProGlide Chill Men’s Razor:

Men’s razor with lubrication before & after the blades, shields skin from irritation and cools while you shave

Cooling technology for a refreshing sensation during the shave

Gillette razors for men with 5 Anti Friction blades; A shave you barely feel

Men’s razor with Precision Trimmer on back great for hard to reach areas and styling facial hair

