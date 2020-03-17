Amazon’s Gold Box offers 25% off Honest Beauty makeup and face products from $7

- Mar. 17th 2020 8:31 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Honest Beauty products. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Extreme Length Mascara and Lash Primer for $11.24 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $17, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over three months. This mascara was made to give you volume and definition to your eyelashes. The one end of this product is a primer and the other is a lengthening mascara. It also features jojoba extract to help nourish and moisturize your lashes. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,400 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump for even more deals.

Adding a pop of color to your makeup routine is a great way to spruce up your look for spring. The Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick is currently on sale for $9.74 and regularly is priced at $13. You can choose from an array of color options and it was made to stay on for hours without drying your lips. Rated 4/5 stars with over 400 reviews.

Extreme Length Mascara and Primer features:

  • 2-in-1 primer and mascara works together for lush length, volume and definition
  • A genius primer coats lashes to create an even base and intensify color
  • Rich mascara lays down smoothly for dramatic length and sky-high lift
  • Specially molded bristles pick up every lash for expert definition
  • MADE WITHOUT: Parabens,

