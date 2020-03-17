Get 6-months of SiriusXM + Nest Hub at $69 ($230 value) or FREE 3-month trial

SiriusXM is currently offering 6-months of its service plus a Google Nest Hub for $69 total. For comparison, the Nest Hub would run you $130 at Best Buy right now and 6-months of service is normally $100 by itself. Given this, you’re saving over $160 with today’s deal. SiriusXM works nationwide with your favorite radio stations, allowing you to enjoy tunes, news, sports, and more uninterrupted wherever you are. It also works in your home through Google Assistant on the nest Hub and more, giving you multiple ways to utilize this service. Learn more about SiriusXM here.

If you’d rather give Sirius a try before dropping some cash on it, then you’re in luck. SiriusXM is offering new subscribers their first 3-months of satellite radio completely FREE. While you won’t get a Nest Hub with your purchase here, it’a s fantastic way to test out the service without spending a dime on it.

Terms and Conditions:

OFFER DETAILS: Activate a Sirius XM Select subscription, pay $69 for your first 6 months, and get a Google Nest Hub, while supplies last. Fees and taxes apply. A credit card is required on this offer. If you cancel or terminate your subscription during the first 6 months, you will be charged a $69 EARLY TERMINATION FEE. Service will automatically renew thereafter every month and you will be charged at then-current rates. Please see our Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.com for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes calling us at 1-866- 635-2349. All fees, content and features are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other and may be modified or terminated at any time. Limit 1 Google Nest Hub per new Select subscription purchased on this offer. Following your subscription purchase, a link to store.google.com will be provided to you and Google will ship your Google Nest Hub.

