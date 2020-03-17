Orvis Spring Sale takes up to 50% off top styles of pullovers, jackets, more

The Orvis Spring Sale offers up to 50% off top styles of pullovers, jackets, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Looking for a layering option for this spring? The men’s Trout Bum Quilted Snap Pullover is on sale for $74 and originally was priced at $98. This pullover is available in four color options and the quilted detailing is timeless. This is a great piece to layer over polo shirts, button-downs, t-shirts and more. Plus, it can be styled year-round. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Orvis customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Trout Bum Quilted Snap Pullover $74 (Orig. $98)
- Barbour Lightweight Ashby Jacket $319 (Orig. $399)
- Equinox Exo-Fleece Jacket $49 (Orig. $89)
- Midpoint Cotton-Blend Jacket $119 (Orig. $198)
- Hawksbury Funnel Neck Sweatshirt $69 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Softest Print-Trimmed Sweatshirt $65 (Orig. $85)
- Quilted Sweatshirt Vest $69 (Orig. $89)
- Ponte Knit Leggings $79 (Orig. $98)
- Quilted Cowlneck Sweatshirt $59 (Orig. $89)
- Signature Fleece Quarter-Zip $59 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
