Let your kids take Schwinn’s Roadster Tricycle around the driveway for $70.50

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle for $70.40 shipped in multiple colors. Note: Some colors might vary in price by a few pennies. Normally around $90, this is a new all-time low in some colors and within a few bucks of the lowest we’ve seen in others. With schools being canceled, it’s inevitable that your kids are going to want to go outside and play now that the weather is starting to warm up. These tricycles are perfect for that, as they are designed for children from ages 3-5 years old. The cute designs are timeless and you’ll have just as much fun watching your little tike ride around as they will doing it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving around $20 here, why not turn around and put that to use. This helmet will keep your young one safe while they ride and even has cute patterns printed on it.

This tricycle is designed to be used by parents and children alike. At $50 shipped on Amazon, it’s made by Radio Flyer and comes in the iconic red color. Designed to be used by 2-5 year old kids, it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you need to help your little one around the driveway.

Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle features:

The Schwinn Roadster Kid’s Tricycle is designed with a retro look and a steel trike frame, and its low center of gravity makes it easy to ride and perfect for young riders

Its adjustable sculpted seat moves forwards and backwards with five lock in positions, making it ideal for growing legs or different family members

The rear deck is made of genuine wood with burnt in Schwinn logo, while the scalloped chrome fenders provide a fashionable ride

