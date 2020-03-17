Take $50 off Suaoki’s new 322Wh Portable Power Station with 60W USB-C PD port

Suaoki via Amazon offers its new S370 Portable Power Station for $299.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently a new all-time low. This portable charging station packs plenty of power, with a more than capable 322Wh of energy, and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have as a backup. As one of the latest releases from Suaoki, you’ll find four AC outlets alongside a 60W USB-C PD port and four 2.4A USB-A slots for keeping just about anything powered up. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance while out and about. Reviews are still rolling in, but Suaoki’s lineup of power stations are highly-rated across the board. More below.

Suaoki’s Amazon storefront is also discounting its 21W foldable portable solar panel to $42.39 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $53, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve tracked and the lowest to date. While it won’t offer enough juice to refuel the featured powered station, it does include dual 2.4A USB ports. So it will make a great accessory for those looking to charge an iPhones and the like from the sun. Rated 4/5 stars.

For more ways to keep your devices powered up, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup. Today we noted a discount on UGREEN’s 10000mAh Mini Power Bank, which is now marked down to $14.

S370 Portable Power Station features:

With SUAOKI 2020 updated 322Wh/300W, peak 600W lithium battery pack power station you can power-up anything to fulfill your needs. It is designed and engineered for both indoor and off-grid outdoor use like camping, RV, hiking, fishing, as well as offering strong backup source for emergency situations. Adopts strict charge to manage the circuit, it can protect with overload, over-current, over-voltage, short circuit, etc. Built-in cooling fan improves the system reliability.

