These smart plug deals help expand your existing setup from $25

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular going rate of $30, this is just $1 above the best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon and is the lowest available. These plugs can help you make normal household essentials smart. They can accomplish things like turning your coffeemaker on in the morning, toggling a lamp, or even scheduling a reboot of your router every morning at around 2 AM when nobody is (likely) using the internet. At just $10 each, this is an easy and budget-friendly way to upgrade your smart home. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for even more great deals.

Other smart plugs on sale:

Now, if you just need a single smart plug, there are ways to pick one up for less. This model is just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Just keep in mind that you can get a smart plug for as little as $6.50 each through the above deals, but this sidesteps having to purchase multiple at one time.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug features:

Compact design: The compact design of the Kasa Smart Wi Fi Plug Lite is smaller than other smart plugs which allows them to be stacked in a wall outlet

Voice control: Use simple voice commands with your smart plug and any Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana; Turn off your lamp without ever leaving your bed or touching your phone

Device grouping: Combine your smart plug with other Kasa Smart devices in a group for a more unified control with a single tap of your smartphone; Put all of your plugs, light bulbs and switches together to make sure you return to a well lit home

