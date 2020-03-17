Get TurboTax plus a $10 Amazon gift card starting at $40, today only

Today only, as part of it Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Turbo Tax Deluxe 2019 with a $10 gift card for $39.99. As a comparison, there’s $60 worth of value here and the effective price is in line with the best we’ve seen to date. Turbo Tax Deluxe is designed for users with a “home, donated to charity, have significant education or medical expenses, have child-related expenses or have a lot of deductions and need to file a federal and/or state income tax return.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for additional deals.

Upgrade to the State + Federal Deluxe version with a $10 gift card for $49.99. Again, this is right in line with the best we’ve seen and effectively $20 off. You’ll be able to add state reporting to the mix here, which is ideal if your location doesn’t offer a free option. Learn more on this page.

TurboTax Deluxe features:

TurboTax Deluxe is recommended if you own your own home, donated to charity, have significant education or medical expenses, have child related expenses or have a lot of deductions and need to file a federal and/or state income tax return

Deluxe will accurately deduct mortage interest and propery taxes; Get your taxes done right and tailored to you, based on your unique situation

Maximum tax refund: Searches for more than 350+ tax deductions and credits, including mortgage interest, property taxes and energy efficient improvements, to get you everything you deserve

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!