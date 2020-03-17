Ullo’s Wine Purifier + 2 Angstrom crystal glasses now $30 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ullo Wine Purifier with a pair of Angstrom Wine Glasses for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as $70 off, a match for our previous mention, and the best we can find. Amazon’s listing for the purifier alone starts at over $60 and includes less filters (four compared to Best Buy’s six). Designed to remove sulfites and sediments, the Ullo purifier will bring your wine “back to its natural state for improved taste.” Alongside the pair of hand-blown crystal long-stem wine glasses and a velour travel bag, the Ullo wine purifier also comes with a display base. Rated 4+ stars from over 580 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you plan on going with the Ullo Wine Purifier bundle above, consider using some of your savings an on extra pack of filters. Otherwise, there are more affordable options out there for getting the most out of your wine experience. Something like the Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer is a great alternative that will only run you $16 Prime shipped. Its 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers is a nice touch too.

Ullo Wine Purifier:

Enjoy the unique aroma profile of your favorite wines with this Ullo wine purifier. It eliminates sulfites and naturally aerates the liquid for improved taste, and it fits snugly on top of each of the two included hand-blown crystal longstem wine glasses for easy serving. This Ullo wine purifier comes with a display base that catches drips, six sulfite-capture filters and a velour travel bag, so you can take it with you.

