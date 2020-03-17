Withings Move says goodbye to charging and hello to sleep tracking at $59.50

Amazon is offering the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch for $59.45 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. Today’s deal is $10+ off the typical rate there and is within a few bucks of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This affordable wearable tracks more than 10 activities automatically and can even deliver sleep reports to you each day. Since it opts for a look that’s common among traditional watches, you’ll score up to 18-month battery life. Everything syncs with the Health Mate app, which can seamlessly import everything into Apple Health. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

When it comes to value amongst well-known brands, the value in the featured deal is one of the best you can find. That being said, you can reduce cost when opting for LETSCOM’s Fitness Tracker HR for $24. With over 14,000 reviews to date, this wearable has managed to become Amazon’s #1 best-selling fitness tracker with an average rating of 4/5 stars.

Looking for something on the high-end? Garmin’s Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch is still available for $329.50, which offers $170 in savings. That very same listing has more options to pick from that are priced from $144.

Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch features:

24/7 SEAMLESS TRACKING – Automatic walk, run, swim, bike & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance.

SLEEP TRACKING – Wake to a Sleep Score based on light & deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth & regularity, Smart Wake-Up with a silent alarm.

CONNECTED GPS – Launch a workout via the side button and after your session get a route map in Health Mate with distance, elevation and pace.

