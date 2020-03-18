Amazon’s Kindle E-reader offers a glare-free display, now $50 for today only

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Kindle E-reader for $49.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $80 with today’s deal matching the best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. At $50, the previous-generation Kindle delivers plenty of features at an affordable price tag. Features a 6-inch display and enough battery life to last up to 4-weeks. Inside you’ll find 4GB worth of storage, which can keep “thousands of books or a dozen audiobooks.” Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 12,600 Amazon customers.

Now that you have a new Kindle, it’s time to load up on books. If you’re a Prime member, you won’t want to miss out on this month’s batch of freebies via First Reads at Amazon. Otherwise, jump over to the Kindle eBook store where you’ll find the biggest selection of titles for Amazon’s E-reader.

Amazon Kindle E-reader features:

All-new design is thinner and lighter, and now available in your choice of black or white.

With built-in Audible, access the world’s largest library of audiobooks. Easily switch between reading and listening on Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones.

Easy on your eyes—touchscreen display reads like real paper.

No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets.

