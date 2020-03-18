Amazon now offers up to 30% off STEAM toys and kids’ learning sets from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off preschool and educational toys from Learning Resources. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. From board games to various play sets, science kits, and even art projects, all of the products in today’s sale are geared towards fun learning and STEAM-related activities. These days, it might be a good idea to ensure there are some educational toys around the house for the kids too. The deals start from around $6.50 and you’ll find all of our top picks from the promotion below the fold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you have some bigger kids (or maybe even yourself) to keep occupied, these LEGO building sets starting from just $8 can be a great idea. And don’t forget to check out the new brick-built Tie Fighter Pilot helmet while you’re at it.

Learning Resources 3D Puzzle Globe:

FINE MOTOR SKILLS: The puzzle globe is great for early fine motor skills, learning spacial awareness, and geography, all while having fun!

REAL GLOBE: The globe’s 6 puzzle pieces represent Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa, and North and South America, while a stationary bottom piece represents Antarctica

PERFECT FOR SMALL HANDS: Each continent piece is chunky and easy for little hands to grasp; the largest piece (Asia) measures 5¾”L.

14 PIECE SET: Includes spinning globe, 6 continent puzzle pieces, 6 continent labels, and a sheet of blank label stickers. Globe measures 8” in diameter.

