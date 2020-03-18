Amazon now offers up to 30% off STEAM toys and kids’ learning sets from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off preschool and educational toys from Learning Resources. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. From board games to various play sets, science kits, and even art projects, all of the products in today’s sale are geared towards fun learning and STEAM-related activities. These days, it might be a good idea to ensure there are some educational toys around the house for the kids too. The deals start from around $6.50 and you’ll find all of our top picks from the promotion below the fold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you have some bigger kids (or maybe even yourself) to keep occupied, these LEGO building sets starting from just $8 can be a great idea. And don’t forget to check out the new brick-built Tie Fighter Pilot helmet while you’re at it.

Learning Resources 3D Puzzle Globe:

  • FINE MOTOR SKILLS: The puzzle globe is great for early fine motor skills, learning spacial awareness, and geography, all while having fun!
  • REAL GLOBE: The globe’s 6 puzzle pieces represent Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa, and North and South America, while a stationary bottom piece represents Antarctica
  • PERFECT FOR SMALL HANDS: Each continent piece is chunky and easy for little hands to grasp; the largest piece (Asia) measures 5¾”L.
  • 14 PIECE SET: Includes spinning globe, 6 continent puzzle pieces, 6 continent labels, and a sheet of blank label stickers. Globe measures 8” in diameter.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
