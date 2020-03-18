Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas Spring Sale, Nordstrom, COACH, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Joe’s New Balance sitewide sale takes up to 60% off popular styles from $30
- adidas Spring Sale boosts your workouts with extra 20% off Ultraboots, more
- Hautelook’s Men’s Outerwear Event takes up to 60% off PUMA, Champion, more
- Crocs is offering 20% off purchases of $60, 25% off totals of $75, or 30% off orders of $100
- Backcountry’s Socks Sale takes 20% off top brands with an array of fun patterns
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew takes 30% off your purchase + extra 50% off sale items from $7
- Nordstrom’s Savings Event takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping: Nike, more
- TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off select styles from $37
- COACH takes 30% off handbags, wallets, jewlery, more + free shipping
- Score the popular Dyson hair stylers 25% off at Nordstrom + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Clean any surface with Dyson’s Multi-Floor Upright: $175 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Bring this Black+Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker home for just $15 (Reg. $30)
- Jump-start your car + more with this 1500A portable battery: $49.50 (Reg. $80)
- Pier One takes 25% off living room seating and tables, dining furniture, more
- West Elm Friends & Family Sales takes 25% off your entire purchase with code FRIENDS
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel