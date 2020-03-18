Use these discounted Xbox Gift cards to get even deeper deals on digital games

Dell is now offering some solid deals on Xbox Gift Cards. Using code GAME10 at checkout will drop the $100 and $40 gift cards down to $90 and $36 respectively. Free email delivery within 24-hours is available on both. These cards are a great way to score even deeper deals on games and other content from the digital Xbox marketplace. And with all of us stuck inside right now, having some free credit in our your pockets that gets delivered digitally sounds like a good idea to me. Microsoft just launched a very notable digital sale on games too so these discounted gift cards carry even more value than normal. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of digital games on sale right now to keep people busy while they’re inside. You’ll find a series of handy links in this morning’s game roundup to all the live digital sales for Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch titles.

While we are talking gift cards, earlier this week we spotted a $50 eShop gift card with a free $5 eBay credit attached that is still live right here.

Xbox Gift Cards:

