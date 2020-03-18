Jump-start your car + more with this 1500A portable battery: $49.50 (Reg. $80)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Car Jump Starter/Portable Battery for $49.59 shipped with the code 9QD4AFL4 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its list price of $80, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Offering the ability to jumpstart your vehicle in almost any situation, this is a must-have tool if you plan on staying inside for the next few weeks with minimal driving. Plus, if you end up not needing a jump start, it also functions as a portable battery to recharge your iPhone or iPad while on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Be sure to grab this low-cost protective case designed specifically for today’s lead deal that keeps everything together. It’s just $14 Prime shipped and will not just keep all of the necessary cables in one place, but also helps to protect your new investment from drops or scuffs.

While today’s lead deal will keep your car running, ensure that your technology has a power backup just the same. Amazon is currently running a 1-day-only sale on battery backups and surge protectors. Prices start at $35, so you’ll want to give these deal a look for sure.

GOOLOO Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: The powerful GOOLOO GP1500 Jump Pack has enough power (1500A peak current) to jump start most vehicles on the road! (up to 8.0L gas or 6.0L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, lawn mowers, snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

