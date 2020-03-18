HORI’s Mario-themed Nintendo Switch PlayStand can be yours for $13 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the HORI Mario-themed Compact Nintendo Switch PlayStand for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $16, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount and returns the price to match both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. HORI’s adjustable Switch stand allows you to turn any desk or tabletop into a dock for playing your console in handheld mode. Complete with a red colorway and Mario artwork, it can fold flat when not in use for easily stowing away when not in use. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,100 customers. More below.

Ditch the Mario stylings and opt for the AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Playstand at $7 instead. This alternative sports a similar design that can fold up when not in use, but trades the official Nintendo seal of approval for a more affordable price tag.

Right now we’re seeing plenty of other deals for your Switch, including digital eShop game deals from $7.50, as well as a Square Enix title sale priced from $4. That’s on top of being able to score a free $5 eBay credit when you buy a $50 eShop gift card. Or if you still haven’t picked up Nintendo’s portable console, we’re seeing Switch Lite on sale for $177.

Compact Nintendo Switch PlayStand features:

Mario themed version of HORI’s acclaimed PlayStand. Play while charging at the perfect angle! sturdy and stable with cooling air vents. Great to use with Controller pads. Folds up for portability. (AC adapter & cable not included.) Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

