J.Crew takes 30% off your purchase + extra 50% off sale items from $7

J.Crew is offering 30% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale items with promo code NEWNEW at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign up). For men, the Garment-dyed Slub Cotton T-shirt is currently marked down to just $7 and originally was priced at $30. This t-shirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe year-round and will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, khakis, and more. Plus, it can easily be layered under jackets, pullovers, sweaters, and more. However, if you’re looking for an alternative option, the Garment-dyed Slub Henley is similar with buttons at the top for a stylish look. It’s currently on sale for $28 and originally was priced at $40. This laid-back t-shirt also comes in several color options and was designed for softness. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Garment-dyed Slub Cotton T-Shirt $7 (Orig. $30)
- 10.5-inch Stretch Shorts $46 (Orig. $65)
- Stretch Secret Wash Shirt in Gingham $24 (Orig. $70)
- Garment-dyed Slub Henley $28 (Orig. $40)
- 484 Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans $83 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Juliette Collarless Blazer in Linen $104 (Orig. $148)
- Embroidered Puff-Sleeve Top $63 (Orig. $90)
- Eyelet Flutter-sleeve Top $46 (Orig. $65)
- Vintage Cotton Terry Sweatshirt $33 (Orig. $70)
- Long-Sleeve Cashmere Dress $65 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…
