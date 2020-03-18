Learn to build robots and IoT devices with 96-hour bundle for $64

From tweeting toasters to plant-watering systems, you can build some pretty cool stuff with a Raspberry Pi and an Arduino. The 2020 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle shows you how, with nine courses and two ebooks from an expert tutor. You can get the bundle now for $63.74 (Orig. $480) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SPRINGSAVE15.

Putting together DIY devices isn’t just a great way to fill the weekend — the STEM skills you learn can lead to a great career. This bundle helps you get started, with 96-hours of video tutorials.

Delivered by an electrical engineer with 15 years of experience in tertiary education, the training starts with the fundamentals of electronics and programming. Through step-by-step lessons, you discover how to build circuits and write code for several different platforms.

With the basics in place, you can advance your learning with fun projects. Individual courses show you how to build a monitoring system, robots, remote-control cars, and even a cryptocurrency mining machine.

To extend your knowledge further, the bundle contains two digital guides written specifically for makers.

