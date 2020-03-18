Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition is $10 for today only (Reg. $20+), more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is now offering some notable deals on special edition Monopoly boards. You can now score the Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Collector’s Edition board game for $10 with free shipping in orders over $35. Amazon also now has this one on sale but it will run you a few bucks more at $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $30 at GameStop, Amazon’s listing hovers in the $20 range with today’s deal being at least 50% off the going rate. This is a match for our previous mention and the best we can find. Monopoly Overwatch Edition is the classic you know and love with a twist. It comes with six character tokens from the game including D. Va, Lúcio, Mercy, Reaper, Tracer, and Winston as well as some tweaked rules that has players joining up to achieve a high-score. Rated 4+ stars. More Monopoly deals below.

GameStop is also offering the Monopoly: My Hero Academia board game for $10 with free shipping in orders over $35 as well. This one is a GameStop exclusive that regularly fetches as much as $40 and is now at the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

We also just recently spotted Ticket to Ride: London for $9 ($11 off), which is a sweet rendition of the classic that only takes about 15-minutes per game.

In these unsettling times, some activities that can be played at home can go a long way. You’ll find plenty of apps and games on sale right now, as well kids’ toys and even some free streaming services to keep you occupied. These LEGO kits can offers hours of fun as well if the board games just won’t cut it.

Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Collector’s Edition:

It’s the Monopoly game for players of the Overwatch video game. In the board game, each player drafts a team of 3 including a group leader, and then they battle for the high score to win! Players earn points by moving around the board capturing objectives and collecting loot boxes. The Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition features a premium box and Game Guide for true fans of Overwatch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!