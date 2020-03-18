Nordstrom’s Savings Event takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping: Nike, more

Nordstrom Limited Time Savings Event takes 25% off sitewide, including already-reduced items. Prices are as marked. You can find great savings on brands including Nike, UGG, The North Face, Birkenstock, Ray-Ban, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Nike Janoski Skate Shoes are a standout from this event and they’re currently marked down to $41. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $110. The white and navy color combination is timeless and also gives it a classic look. They also will pair nicely with jeans, khakis, joggers, or shorts alike for this spring. Better yet, you can choose from five versatile color options. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off already-reduced items.

