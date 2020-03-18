DIY while Apple Stores are closed with ORIA’s 76-Pc. Repair Kit: $17.50 (35% off)

ORIA Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 76-in-1 Electronics Repair Tool Kit for $17.47 shipped when coupon code HA11XWYQGQ has been applied during checkout. That’s $9 off the typical rate there, is in-line with many historic discounts, and among some of the best we’ve tracked. Just a few days back Apple Stores shut down for a couple weeks but have since been closed until further notice. This can put you in a bad spot if one of your devices is in need of repair. Thankfully this discounted kit can help prepare you to do-it-yourself with a total of 76-pieces in store that range from screwdriver bits to tweezers, a SIM card remover, and much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve ever worked on electronics before, you know how tricky it can be to keep tabs on small parts and screws. That’s why I recommend picking up this silicone repair mat for $6. You’ll find notches throughout that allow you to easily separate parts so they remain intact for later. It also sports heat resistance of up to 500-degrees Celsius, making it excellent for those times when a soldering iron is required.

While we’re talking tech, don’t miss out on the discounts we spotted on Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup. You can currently save $50 and prices start at $230.

ORIA Tool Kit features:

Includes 76 in 1 screwdriver set, utility knife, wrist strap, tweezers, SIM card remover, LCD suction cup, triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudger, stainless steel ruler, which are designed for repairing most of your devices.

ORIA screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56. Durable and functional.

Mutil-repairing hand tools for iPhone, Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches, Glasses, Camera and Other Electronic Devices.

