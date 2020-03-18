Print photos from your iPhone with Polaroid ZIP at a low of $80 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Polaroid ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer for $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by a single cent, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Polaroid’s ZIP lets you turn photos captured on your iPhone into physical prints. It pairs with your device over Bluetooth and prints 2- by 3-inch photos thanks to the company’s Zink technology. Perfect for sharing photos with family members who may not be the biggest social media buffs, or just remembering fun occasions in a unique way. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More below.

If you don’t need the more premium capabilities, mainly the smartphone integration, picking up a standard instant camera may be a better bet. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $50 is a great option and will score you some notable savings over the lead deal.

We’re also still seeing a 45% discount on Polaroid’s Pop smartphone instant camera, which has dropped to a new low at $100. This option offers the best of both worlds between the featured smartphone-enabled printer and the more simplistic Instax Mini 9. Get the full scoop right here.

P olaroid ZIP Smartphone printer features:

Print your social media and camera memories instantly with the unique Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer. Simple one-touch operation makes it easier than ever for the whole family, from kids to young adults, to get in on the instant print action! Just connect to your smart phone or tablet via Bluetooth or NFC, and watch your pictures come to life as pocket-sized photo prints that you can share.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!