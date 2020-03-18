Secure all of that TP with a Ring Alarm 5-Pc. Kit + Echo Dot: $149 (Save $50+)

Amazon is offering the Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit + Echo Dot for $149 shipped. Valued at $249, today’s offer yields $100 off what you’d pay when buying these things individually. That being said, this kit typically sells for $199, but this deal provides $50 in savings and comes within $10 of the lowest offer we have tracked there. Owners of this bundle garner a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. Once set up, you can receive smartphone alerts when an armed door or window had been opened, motion has been detected, and much more. Oh, and you also stand to benefit from built-in Z-Wave hub functionality, paving the way for all sorts of further smart home expansions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another way to secure your home involves installing an AmazonBasics Door Reinforcement Lock for $16. This affordable add-on can quickly brings loads of security to an entry door. It’s comprised of aluminum and installation is simple.

While we’re talking Ring products, did you see that Amazon recently took the wraps off Ring Video Doorbell 3? One of its standout features includes pre-roll recording which helps you catch what happened prior to motion detection kicking off. Having owned a Ring Video Doorbell 2 for several years now, I must say that this makes for nice upgrade.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot features:

This bundle includes Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit and Echo Dot (3rd Gen)—whole-home security at your fingertips. Get motion-activated alerts on your smart phone.

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

