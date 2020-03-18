SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless headset has two batteries: $220 (Reg. $330)

SteelSeries is offering its Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $219.99 shipped for those who are logged into a free SteelSeries account. Normally $330, and still going for as much at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This headset functions wirelessly like none other. The dual 2.4GHz and Bluetooth functionality mean that it can connect to a multitude of devices, including PC, PlayStation, and more thanks to the included 3.5mm headphone jack. When being used wirelessly, there’s a dual battery system so that way you can always have a spare on charge, ensuring you’re never out of the game. Rated 4/5 stars.

The LucidSound LS41 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While you’ll miss out on premium features like the dual battery design and multiple wireless connection methods, it comes in at around $160 shipped on Amazon, which saves you quite a bit over today’s lead deal.

However, the HyperX Cloud Stinger is a great alternative if you’re looking for something even more budget-friendly. It comes in at $35 shipped on Amazon. This savings is due to the fact that HyperX ditches the wireless design for a tethered 3.5mm cable here.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset features:

Dual Wireless technology provides rock solid, 2.4G wireless lossless audio for gaming, combined with bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices

Premium Hi Res speakers with high density neodymium magnets reproduce a full, expansive frequency range from 10 to 40,000 Hz with stunning realism and clarity

Luxurious lightweight steel and aluminum alloy construction offers maximum durability and a consistent fit. Headphone sensitivity:102 dB SPL

