SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless headset has two batteries: $220 (Reg. $330)

- Mar. 18th 2020 2:34 pm ET

Get this deal
$330 $220
0

SteelSeries is offering its Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $219.99 shipped for those who are logged into a free SteelSeries account. Normally $330, and still going for as much at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This headset functions wirelessly like none other. The dual 2.4GHz and Bluetooth functionality mean that it can connect to a multitude of devices, including PC, PlayStation, and more thanks to the included 3.5mm headphone jack. When being used wirelessly, there’s a dual battery system so that way you can always have a spare on charge, ensuring you’re never out of the game. Rated 4/5 stars.

The LucidSound LS41 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While you’ll miss out on premium features like the dual battery design and multiple wireless connection methods, it comes in at around $160 shipped on Amazon, which saves you quite a bit over today’s lead deal.

However, the HyperX Cloud Stinger is a great alternative if you’re looking for something even more budget-friendly. It comes in at $35 shipped on Amazon. This savings is due to the fact that HyperX ditches the wireless design for a tethered 3.5mm cable here.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset features:

  • Dual Wireless technology provides rock solid, 2.4G wireless lossless audio for gaming, combined with bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices
  • Premium Hi Res speakers with high density neodymium magnets reproduce a full, expansive frequency range from 10 to 40,000 Hz with stunning realism and clarity
  • Luxurious lightweight steel and aluminum alloy construction offers maximum durability and a consistent fit. Headphone sensitivity:102 dB SPL

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$330 $220
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
SteelSeries

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide