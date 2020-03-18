TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off select styles from $37

For a limited time only, TOMS is having a Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 25% off select styles with promo code FAM25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Update your kicks for a new season with the men’s Baja Slip-On Sneaker that’s currently marked down to $37 and originally was priced at $50. This sneaker is extremely versatile and the slip-on design makes it a breeze to head out the door. It’s available in several color options and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction. These shoes also have cushioning to add comfort and are made of 100% breathable vegan materials. Find the rest of our top picks from TOMS below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Tanned Leather Sandals will become a go-to in your wardrobe this spring. Originally priced at $75, however during the sale they’re marked down to $56. These sandals are also cushioned for comfort and look great with jeans or shorts alike.

Our top picks for women include:

