Winix’s HEPA Air Purifier with built-in JBL speakers now at $180 (Reg. $270+)

Today only, Woot is now offering the Winix QS 4-Stage True HEPA Tower Air Purifier with built-in JBL Bluetooth Speakers for $179.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Currently listed at $350 on Amazon, this model usually sells in the $270 range and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is well below the $242 Amazon all-time low as well. On the filtration side of things, you’re looking at a true HEPA 4-stage system that captures “99. 97% of airborne pollutants” across a 320-sq. ft. space. It also employs plasma wave technology that “attacks pollutants at a molecular level to neutralize” things like viruses, bacteria, odors, and more. On top of all that, this model has a pair of 8-watt JBL speakers inside with all the usual Bluetooth streaming capabilities. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying a premium for the built-in speakers on this model, but if that’s not a requirement of yours, there are plenty of options out there for under $180. The Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier is a nice alternative at more than $80 less as well as the LEVOIT Air Purifier at $100 shipped. Both options carry even better ratings than today’s lead deal and will certainly get the job done, but are rated for smaller spaces at 167- and 215-sq. ft. respectively.

While air purifiers are on your mind, be sure to go hit up our video review for the Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier. And then browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on household essentials.

Winix QS 4-Stage True HEPA Tower Air Purifier :

The WINIX QS Air Purifier combines Clean Air with Superior Sound by JBL. AHAM Verified at 320 sq. ft. and with 2x 8 Watt Bluetooth speakers this unit will transform your environment. A 4-stage filtration system that utilizes a 360° All-in-One Filter means this unit is ready to capture Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold Spores, VOCs and Household Odors. Smart Sensors constantly monitor Air Quality to deliver you Set-and-Forget convenience.

