Yamaha’s 7.2-Ch. 4K AirPlay Receiver now $270 at Amazon (Refurb, Orig. $700)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Yamaha 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos DTS Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4K Receiver (TSR-7850R) for $269.99 shipped in renewed condition. Originally $700 and currently $589 in new condition, the renewed model usually sells for $344 and is now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is a perfect way to take your home theater to the next level providing a 7.2-channel setup capability with 4K Ultra HD resolutions, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. It will also make for a great overall media center with features like Bluetooth, AirPlay, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, and MusicCast multi-room built-in. Connectivity includes HDMI (5 in/2 out), phono input, optical/coaxial audio, and more. Rated 4+ stars and ships with the “90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” More details below.

More details on the refurbishment process from Amazon: “Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic.”

Consider how pricey these 4K receivers can get, today’s deal is certainly approaching the most affordable price range. However, the Denon AVR-S540BT 5.2 Channel Receiver will also provide your home theater with 4K and HEOS Link for wireless music streaming, but at $229 shipped, and that’s in brand new condition. Carrying nearly 600 4+ star ratings, this is a great alternative to today’s lead deal but you won’t find the AirPlay or Dolby Atmos spec here.

Speaking of your home theater experience, Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is at $39 (save 20%), JBL’s $150 5.1-Ch. System is now $100 off, and we even have a sweet CarPlay setup for your ride at $200 off. We just spotted Polk’s compact MagniFi Mini Sound Bar down at $182 too ($68 off). And don’t forget to swing by our roundup of the free streaming service trials to check out while social distancing.

Yamaha 7.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 4K Receiver:

Engineered for Performance. This 7.2-channel AV receiver is about performance with dual HDMI outputs, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, Zone 2, phono input, Wi-Fi, YPAO with R.S.C. and much more.

7.2-ch Dolby Atmos, DTS:X (5.2.2-ch) with Zone 2 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, Spotify Connect and MusicCast multi-room

Pandora, Spotify, SiriusXM Internet Radio, TIDAL, Deezer, Napster and more

HDMI with HDCP 2.2 (5 in/2 out)

