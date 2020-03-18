Yamaha’s 7.2-Ch. 4K AirPlay Receiver now $270 at Amazon (Refurb, Orig. $700)

- Mar. 18th 2020 8:33 am ET

Orig. $700 $270
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Yamaha 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos DTS Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4K Receiver (TSR-7850R) for $269.99 shipped in renewed condition. Originally $700 and currently $589 in new condition, the renewed model usually sells for $344 and is now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is a perfect way to take your home theater to the next level providing a 7.2-channel setup capability with 4K Ultra HD resolutions, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. It will also make for a great overall media center with features like Bluetooth, AirPlay, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, and MusicCast multi-room built-in. Connectivity includes HDMI (5 in/2 out), phono input, optical/coaxial audio, and more. Rated 4+ stars and ships with the “90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” More details below.

More details on the refurbishment process from Amazon: “Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic.”

Consider how pricey these 4K receivers can get, today’s deal is certainly approaching the most affordable price range. However, the Denon AVR-S540BT 5.2 Channel Receiver will also provide your home theater with 4K and HEOS Link for wireless music streaming, but at $229 shipped, and that’s in brand new condition. Carrying nearly 600 4+ star ratings, this is a great alternative to today’s lead deal but you won’t find the AirPlay or Dolby Atmos spec here.

Speaking of your home theater experience, Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is at $39 (save 20%), JBL’s $150 5.1-Ch. System is now $100 off, and we even have a sweet CarPlay setup for your ride at $200 off. We just spotted Polk’s compact MagniFi Mini Sound Bar down at $182 too ($68 off). And don’t forget to swing by our roundup of the free streaming service trials to check out while social distancing.

Yamaha 7.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 4K Receiver:

  • Engineered for Performance. This 7.2-channel AV receiver is about performance with dual HDMI outputs, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, Zone 2, phono input, Wi-Fi, YPAO with R.S.C. and much more.
  • 7.2-ch Dolby Atmos, DTS:X (5.2.2-ch) with Zone 2 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, Spotify Connect and MusicCast multi-room
  • Pandora, Spotify, SiriusXM Internet Radio, TIDAL, Deezer, Napster and more
  • HDMI with HDCP 2.2 (5 in/2 out)

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

yamaha

