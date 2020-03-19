Save nearly 20% on ADATA’s 512GB SATA SSD: $58 with a bonus $5 GC ($75 value)

ADATA via Newegg is offering its Ultimate SU800 2.5-inch 512GB SATA SSD at $57.99 shipped with a bonus $5 gift card. Normally $70 at Amazon (though on sale for $65 there right now), value-wise, this is just $1 above the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 512GB of SSD storage, you’ll enjoy read and write speeds of up to 560MBps here, which is perfect for a boot drive, games, or any other storage need you might have. Whether you’re building a new desktop or just wanting to upgrade an older MacBook, this SSD is up to the task. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 3/19 @ 6:31 PM: Newegg is offering the WD Blue 4TB 3.5-inch SATA HDD for $74.99 shipped when you use the code EMCDEGR49 at checkout. Down from its regular rate of nearly $90 at Amazon (when in stock), this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you need portable storage, then check out LaCie’s rugged external SSD that we found earlier. It’s available for $125 when you use a specific promo code that we tracked down, and it offers dual-connectivity.

However, if you opt to downsize your storage, there’s an opportunity to save even more. This PNY 128GB SSD is just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon, offering you the ability to add a speedy solid state drive to any budget-focused build.

ADATA Ultimate SU800 SSD features:

New generation 3D NAND technology

R/W up to 560/520 MB/s

Dynamic SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer for optimized performance

RAID Engine & Data Shaping for ultimate protection

3 Year Warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!