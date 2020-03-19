Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack Nike Sale, Express, Roborock Vaccum, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nordstrom Rack Nike Private Sale takes up to 60% off shoes, apparel, more
- Score Under Armour’s popular Undeniable Duffel Bag for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)
- Hautelook’s Golf Shop Sale takes up to 60% off Travis Matthew, Callaway, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more
- Steep and Cheap offers an extra 20% off select styles with code SPRINGTHAW20 at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Clarks Spring Sale takes 30% off orders of $100: Boots, loafers, more
- Express Shop from Home Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide: Jeans, t-shirts, more
- H&M offers up to 60% off select styles with prices from just $7: Jeans, t-shirts, more
- Lands’ End Spring Refresh Sale takes 40% off all orders with deals from $14
- Steve Madden takes 25% off popular boots, sandals, and more for spring
Home Goods and more |
- Roborock’s laser-guided S6 Robotic Vac + Mop is $200 off at Amazon today
- Gold Box Sun Joe outdoor sale has up to 35% off gear with deals from $42.50
- Score a rare 25% off the amazing Moccamaster Coffee Brewers, deals from $149
- OXO’s popular Foldaway Dish Rack is 25% off today at $30 shipped
- All-Clad’s oven-safe cookware sets + lifetime warranty from $45 (Amazon low)
