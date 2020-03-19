Clarks Spring Sale takes 30% off orders of $100: Boots, loafers, more

Clarks Spring Sale takes 30% off purchases of $100 or more with promo code TAKE30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your everyday look with the Clarksdale Base Leather Boots that are on sale for $77, which is down from its original rate of $160. These boots are great paired with jeans, slacks, and more. This style features a cushioned insole for added comfort and it has a rubber outsole that promotes traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Clarks below.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Pure Viola Leopard Flats are on sale for $84 and originally was priced at $120. Leopard is such a huge trend for this season and these shoes can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, its slip-on style makes it easy to get out of the door.

Our top picks for women include:

