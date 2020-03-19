Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, The North Face, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Boost your golf game with the adidas Ultimate365 Shorts that are currently marked down to $33 and originally were priced at $65. These shorts were made for your golf game with stretch material and sweat-wicking fabric. It even has a grip material at the top to make sure your shirt stays tucked in. You can choose from several color options and they’re even water-resistant in case you run into spring showers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale that’s going on now.

