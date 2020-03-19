EVGA’s RTX 2060 6GB GPU is $50 off at $290 when you follow these instructions

Newegg is offering the EVGA RTX 2060 SC for $299.99 shipped with the code VGAPCJA339 at checkout. However, using the mail-in rebate, you can save an additional $10, making the graphics card just $289.99 shipped. This is the lowest price that we’ve ever seen an RTX 2060 graphics card go for, with our last mention being $300. Normally, this model fetches around $340, though it’s currently on sale for $320. The RTX 2060 is a fantastic graphics card for those on a lower budget when building a new gaming rig. For outputs, you’ll get HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI, giving you the ability to run multiple monitors at one time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 OC graphics card. While it doesn’t sport on-card ray-tracing, at $230, it’s perfect for those on a tighter budget who just want to game at 1080p without pushing the limits of ultra settings.

Now, with some of your savings, you’ll want to grab an NVMe SSD. The WD Blue SN550 offers 250GB of speedy storage at $55 shipped. I’m putting a WD Blue SN550 into my upcoming computer build and can’t wait to get it going. With speeds of up to 2.4GB/s, the SN550 destroys older SATA-based SSDs which used to only reach 500MB/s speeds. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

EVGA RTX 2060 SC features:

Boost Clock: 1710 MHz; One available 8-pin PCIe power dongle

Real-time Ray tracing in games for cutting-edge, hyper-realistic Graphics

Single HDB fan offers higher performance cooling and much quieter acoustic noise

