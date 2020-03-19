Express Shop from Home Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide: Jeans, t-shirts, more

The Express Shop from Home Sale takes up to 50% off select styles sitewide to polish your wardrobe. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Relaxed Medium Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans for men are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $88, however during the sale you can find them for $62. These jeans are infused with stretch for added mobility and they have a stylish hem that can easily be rolled. Also, be sure to pair it with the Performance Stretch Henley Shirt that’s marked down to $28 and originally was priced at $40. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below or shop the entire sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Wrinkle-Resistant Dress Shirt $35 (Orig. $70)
- Soft Jersey Hooded T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Performance Stretch Henley $28 (Orig. $40)
- Slim Straight Dark Wash Stretch Jeans $56 (Orig. $80)
- Relaxed Medium Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans $62 (Orig. $88)
Our top picks for women include:
- Satin Stripe Lace Sleeve Top $35 (Orig. $50)
- High Waisted Belted Wide Leg Pant $62 (Orig. $88)
- Crew Neck T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $25)
- Ruffle Eyelet Lace Cropped Top $42 (Orig. $60)
- Wrap Front Belted Trench Coat $90 (Orig. $128)
