Head outside and enjoy Spyder Pong + Speedball with this $53.50 kit (20% off)

JCPenny is offering the Franklin Sports Spyder Pong Indoor Game Kit for $53.54 shipped with the code SUNSHINE at checkout. Down from its list of $68 at Amazon, this is over 20% off its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in a while. Combining table tennis, volleyball, and 4-square into one single game, this is a fantastic way to stay occupied if you find yourself getting bored at home already. In the package, you’ll get the Spider Pong table frame and net, a 4.5-inch Speedball, a 2-inch foam ball, two paddles and a pump with a needle. This is everything you need to get started, and with up to the included Speedball, you can play with multiple people at one time, providing fun for the entire family. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Slammo is another great outdoor game to play while you’re stuck at home. It’s $35 shipped on Amazon, saving you a bit from today’s lead deal. It comes with a mini trampoline and three different sized balls, making it perfect for the entire family.

However, nothing matches Ladder Golf. You’ll pit yourself against a single foe (or split up into teams) and try to sling your golfballs to the other person’s ladder, seeing who can score the most points. At $33 shipped on Amazon, it’s an easy purchase for anyone wanting to get outside and play.

Franklin Sports Spyder Pong features:

Franklin’s spider pong has revolutionized the recreational sport era by combining table tennis, volleyball, & 4-square into 1 action-packed game. The Speedball air can be played both indoor as well as outdoors by incorporating newly engineered reversible leg stakes. The sport can be played with as many as 6 people (3 on each side), and enjoyed by all ages. This is the perfect sport to stir up a crowd at any sporting event or BBQ. Grab your set and come join the party.

